Realme India has launched two smartphones in the Indian market, which include a budget device Realme 5s, and the other one being a flagship, Realme X2 Pro. This is the first flagship from the company in India and it comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and it’s the Super AMOLED display that the company is calling as Fluid AMOLED and that is because it comes with the 90 Hz refresh rate. The display has the highest brightness of 1000 nits, and the display resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor that powers this device, backed by Adreno 640 GPU. There are variants having 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options and the storage as well is dependent with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage, and there is no option to expand the storage.

The device has a quad-camera setup and while the previous Realme phones with the four cameras had a standard setup including a macro camera, here the Realme X2 Pro has a telephoto lens camera as well. The primary camera offered in the phone is the 64-megapixel camera with the Samsung sensor, and there is a ultra wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens for the optical zoom, and a depth sensing camera as well. The phone is capable of capturing 4K videos at 60 fps, and there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

One of the major features of the Realme X2 Pro is the fast charging capability, with the 50W SuperVOOC Flash charging support to charge the 4000 mAh battery fully in under 30 minutes. This currently is the fastest smartphone charging solution to be available in India. As for the other features, the Realme X2 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor and claims it to be one of the fastest unlocking solutions in the market. There is also the VC liquid cooling system, which is said to be reducing the CPU temperature by up to 5 degrees and the surface temperature by about 2 degrees. The cooling system is comprised of superimposed, superconducting carbon fiber, multi-layer graphite sheet, and other highly-efficient heat-dissipating materials.

The sensors given in the phone include Light sensor, distance sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. The phone runs Android 9 Pie based Color OS 6 and it has features like Hyperboost 2.0 for a better gaming performance.

The X2 Pro standard edition is going to be available in Lunar White and Neptune Blue options while the master edition will be available in Red Brick and Concrete options. The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs. 29990 for the base variant.