Realme India has officially launched the Realme 5s smartphone with a few differences from the Realme 5 and this is particularly to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 because of that upgrade in the rear camera setup, while retaining most of the specs from the regular Realme 5. The phone though now has a diamond cutting design with the splash resistant body made up of three layers that are made to protect the phone from minor water splashes.

The Realme 5s comes with a 6.5-inch display and it is the HD+ resolution display that is retained here with the resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and the front is protected by Gorilla Glass 3+ to keep the screen scratch-free. The phone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE mobile platform that was a part of the previous phone as well, and there are two variants of the Realm 5s, both coming with 4GB of RAM and the storage options available are 64GB and 128GB. The storage is expandable with a dedicated MicroSD card slot available, with possibility for up to 256GB.

There is a quad-camera setup present on the back of the device, with the primary one being the 48MP Samsung sensor with the F/1.8 aperture, and there is a similar setup of the other three cameras, including an 8MP wide-angle lens camera with the 119-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The cameras are capable of capturing 4K videos at 30fps. On the front is a 13MP camera for selfies.

The device runs Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and we can expect the upcoming Color OS 7 to be available as an update in the near future. The sensors included in the phone are Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro-meter, Accelerometer Sensor, and the fingerprint sensor is present on the back of the phone. To keep it the same with the battery, Realme has offered the 5000 mAh battery in the device, though the charging support is for up to 10W and not more than that.

The Realme 5s is going to be available in three color options including Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Blue. The Realme 5s base variant is priced at Rs. 9999.