The vivo U-series was introduced to compete with the budget lineup of competing brands. It did extraordinary with the vivo U10, the initial smartphone of the series. Now, the company has made it better with the introduction of the vivo U20. The phone has quite a lot to offer in terms of the specifications but in the end, it is the experience of the usage that matters and there’s no such compromise in that aspect as well.

The vivo U20 is a perfect mid-ranger and there are several reasons why it will be a favorite amongst the millennials who are always on the go.

Seamless performance in every aspect

The vivo U20 has its power coming from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE processor, which has proved its worth in some of the previous phones. It is an octa-core chipset with a set of AI features added to it for a better experience, and if compared to the Snapdragon 665 on the U10, the chipset is over 20% faster.

Added to that are the faster storage read and write speeds, helping in quicker app loading times with the inclusion of the UFS 2.1 storage, which is a lot faster than the storage option most of the budget phones come with. To sum it up, this chipset is the most powerful one in this price segment.

The large battery, supported by fast charging

One of the major pain points for any user with their smartphone is the battery life that the phone delivers, and vivo had tackled that issue by offering a 5000mAh battery on the U10, and that has continued to the next phone that is offering the same amount of battery, only with the added better optimization with Snapdragon 675. Add to that the support for fast charging, which in this price range is something you’d rarely get if you are out to find some good phones having the support for the 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

If you think that’s enough, the phone can also reverse charge other devices or phones around in case there is a need to charge them.

The 6.53-inch FHD+ FullView ™ Display

The one thing that matters a lot more than the type of display is the resolution of it. Some of the mid-range phones do offer an AMOLED display but that’s with HD+ resolution, which doesn’t make a lot of sense because the sharper the display is, the better is the experience with gaming and media viewing. The vivo U20 comes with the FHD+ display with Halo FullView™ that offers an immersive experience.

Not to forget, vivo has made sure there are no problems in viewing HD content on the streaming channels with the L1 Widevine support offered here, so it isn’t only about the display but also the availability of good content for the same. There’s a Panda MN228 glass protecting the display of the smartphone, and if you consider the Vickers Hardness Test for the strength, it has a score of 700, which is even higher than Gorilla Glass 5.

Now, to further talk about the added experience here, the vivo U20 also has the Ultra Game mode for a better gaming experience, keeping notifications away and keeping you completely in the game with no disturbances. And with the battery life offered here, you sure are going to enjoy gaming for hours without any interruptions.

Complete camera package

While we see a depth camera offered alongside the primary camera on most of the phones, vivo has upped the camera game here and offered an AI Triple-Rear Camera where the primary 16MP camera is supported by an 8MP Super Wide-Angle lens as well as a 2MP Super Macro lens, making it something capable of capturing excellent shots in different scenarios. To add to that, there’s also a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture to offer great selfies in every light condition.

All in all, the vivo U20 is a splendid deal for what is offered here. It has a perfect display, performance, battery life, and a set of good cameras to complete the package that delivers a seamless experience on a budget.