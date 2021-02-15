Samsung has launched its Galaxy F62 in India with a 7000mAh battery, at an attractive price considering the brand value of Samsung. The device comes with a Full HD+ display and quad rear cameras. The massive battery supports 25W fast charging, and guess what, Samsung ships a 25W charging adapter in the box with the Galaxy F62. Here are all the details of the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F62 – Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs. 23,999/- for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 25,999/- for the 8GB+128GB. It will offer three colors – Laser Green, Laser Blue, and Laser Grey and will be sold on Flipkart, Samsung’s online store, and Reliance Digital Stores.

Samsung Galaxy F62 – Details

The Samsung galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a hole-punch design and runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. The screen has maximum brightness levels of 420 nits and with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset that is based on a 7nm architecture. It s coupled with the Mali G76 MP12 GPU with 6GB or 8Gb or LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with quad-rear cameras. The primary camera is a 64MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The second camera is a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 followed by the third 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor both with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is used by the hole-punch display and is a 32MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy F62 is the 7000mAh battery that comes with a 25W fast charging adapter in the box itself. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It also comes with support for Samsung Pay. Regular connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE with GPS as well. The overall dimensions of the device are 76.3mm x 163.9mm x 9.5mm with a weight of 218 grams.