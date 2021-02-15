Lenovo has introduced its most powerful consumer tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India with an HDR display and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The tablet comes in an aluminum-based frame while maintaining a thin form factor and wider screen to body ratio, It also gets a pair of front cameras to enable the face to unlock on the tablet. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro also has an optional keyboard cover that is sold separately.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro – Price and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is priced at Rs. 44,999/- and will be sold on Amazon and Flipkart. As an introductory offer, the keyboard cover can be bundled with the tablet as a package of just Rs. 49,999/- The optional keyboard cover starts at Rs. 9999/- so the introductory combo will effectively offer an Rs. 5000/- discount. This offer will be available for the first 30 days only, starting from February 14th.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro – Details

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features an 11.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560×1600. The panel is HDR certified and also comes with Dolby Vision support. The screen to body ratio is 87% and the tablet has a maximum thickness of just 5.8mm. The frame is based on aluminum alloy for better durability.

As Lenovo calls the Tab P11 Pro its most powerful consumer tablet ever, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot that can expand the storage by an additional 256GB.

The Lenovo Tab 11 Pro runs on an 8600mAh battery, fr which Lenovo claims a playback time of over 15 hours. It comes with a USB Type-C port with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. This port also supports reverse charging. The tablet also comes with a lot of software features like dedicated hotkeys that allow resizable, multi-windows, screenprint, and Google Assistant for better productivity.

It also comes with an 8MP front camera, with an 8MP IR camera for face unlock. At the back, the tablet has a 13MP primary camera, with a 5MP ultrawide lens. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0, with no sim card support. It also supports Lenovo Digital Pen, which is sold separately.

Mr. Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said,