Popular Indian company boAt has introduced its boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones in India, which comes with a neckband design. These are water-resistant with an official IP rating of IPX7 and boAt also claims a longer battery life of 40 hours. It comes with support for the latest audio codecs like Qualcomm aptX audio, cVc, along with boAt Signature Sound.

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Price and Availability

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 1,499/- and will be sold on boAt’s website starting from 12th February. It will offer three colors – Teal Green, Navy Blue, and Active Black. It is not clear about the availability of these on other online platforms like Amazon or Flipkart. We will keep this section updated accordingly.

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ details

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is the successor to the company’s best selling Rockerz 255 neckband. These come with a rubberized neckband with metallic earbuds. Each earbud is equipped with 10mm drivers with bass enhancement and comes with support for Qualcomm aptX and cVc codecs.

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with your smartphone or any Bluetooth based device. It comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, where the center button can be long pressed to trigger your virtual assistant. It also comes with volume controls on one side, along with the USB Type-C port for charging.

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is powered by a 300mAh battery, that can provide continuous playback for up to 40 hours as per the company. The USB Type-C port for charging has supplied for ASAP charging, that’s what boAt says which can provide playback of 10 hours on a 10-minute charge. It also carries an official water resistance rating of IPX7, making it ideal to use during workouts so sweat won’t be an issue with these. The neckband can also handle little water splashes as well.