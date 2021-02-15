iGear has launched its DualConnect Wireless Keyboard in India, which is compatible with all kinds of devices like Android, iOS, and even Windows. The DualConnect Wireless Keyboard comes with a groove to place your smartphone or tablet and convert it to a workstation. It can also connect with computers, laptops, and smart TVs as well. It features a simple connect and play design for a hassle-free user experience.

iGear DualConnect Wireless Keyboard – Price and Availability

The iGear DualConnect Wireless Keyboard is priced at Rs. 2,175/- and can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart. It comes with a standard 1-year warranty on both sites. As of now, there’s only one color scheme available, which is black+green.

iGear DualConnect Wireless Keyboard – Details

The iGear DualConnect Wireless Keyboard comes with a travel-friendly design and is just 1.5cm thick at its peak, with keycaps included. It weighs just 675 grams and has a 10.6-inch sized groove to hold your tablet, smartphone, or any other device in a slant position, giving you the feel of using a laptop. The keyboard uses Bluetooth to connect your device and is compatible with Android, iOS, and even Windows operating systems.

As the name of the products says, the iGear DualConnect Wireless Keyboard can connect with two different devices at the same time, and the user can switch between them by tapping on the switch toggle key. The keyboard seamlessly switches between the devices and changes input from one to another, just with a tap.

The iGear DualConnect Wireless Keyboard comes equipped with a 180mAh battery. The company claims a battery life of 12 hours on a single charge. It also comes with an automatic sleep mode, where the keyboard saves power when it detects inactivity for a long time. It again wakes up with any keypress. The iGear DualConnect Wireless Keyboard is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs. 2,175 starting today.

iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma commented on the new launch by saying,