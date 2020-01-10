The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could be pretty soon coming to the Indian market, and we did get a chance to get an early glimpse of the device at the CES 2020 event here in Las Vegas. The smartphone did look a lot like the Galaxy S10 Lite, but the similarity ends there as it differs quite a lot from that phone, and here are my thoughts about the Note 10 Lite, which is expected to be costing around Rs. 35000 for the base variant when it launches (strictly based on rumors).

In fact, when I heard that Samsung is planning to bring this phone into the Indian market, I was pretty excited as the Note series has always revolved around the S Pen, while not compromising with any other factor, and the Lite as well will have the S Pen included, but let’s see what it packs. There’s the Super AMOLED display up on the front. with the Infinity-O display meaning that there is a punch-hole selfie camera. The screen is pretty big, at 6.7-inch, but that’s becoming common with the company showcasing two other phones with a similar-sized screen.

Samsung wisely chose the Exynos 9810 chipset for the phone, and wise, because this is a flagship chipset but it was included in the almost 2-year old Galaxy S9 series. It was, in fact, a good performing chipset but the older 10nm manufacturing process, and the chipset itself being old would not cost as much and this is a wise move from the brand. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite might be facing some heating issues if the company hasn’t fixed anything in that aspect from the past.

The setup of the cameras is interestingly good because while the Galaxy S10 Lite had a 48MP primary shooter, the other two cameras didn’t really solve a purpose, but the Note 10 Lite has three 12MP sensors, each camera offering a specific purpose, the primary one with the F/1.7 aperture for the regular shots, the second one being a telephoto lens, and both these sensors having the OIS support, while the third camera is an ultra-wide one.

As far as the other major aspects are concerned, the phone has a 4500 mAh battery with the support for 18W fast charging, there is Bluetooth 5.0, support for VoLTE, Dual-SIM, and a MicroSD card slot as well for the storage expansion, and Samsung has offered the under-display fingerprint scanner as well for the security, so as said earlier, there are no big compromises done here with the phone, and the S Pen is present with its goodness of features offered along.

The Aura Red did look good, and the matching S Pen added to the flavor, but the Aura Glow could be my favorite, though I had criticized the original Note for the same color, here it looked a little different and refreshing somehow. For the regulars, there’s always the Black, which Samsung is called as the Aura Black and all the three are glossy back options, with the company claiming them to be glass while it was something called as “Glastic” on the new Galaxy A71 and A51 devices.

It would be really interesting to see what the phone is priced, and if it is around the rumored price, the device surely is going to be a great addition to the competition that is led by OnePlus currently at that particular price bracket. The phone does feel solid and comfortable at the same time, mainly for the ones who have used large phones and can easily get to a new one without having to struggle with it, and the S Pen will be a great addition if you haven’t used a Samsung Note device earlier.