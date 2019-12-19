Mobile Number Portability rules are now being changed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and here are the things you need to know about the new MNP rules if you want to switch your phone number to any other network. The new regulations will make portability easier than the current process. The new rules are applied from December 16th.

For the Mobile Number Portability, when you apply for it, there is a Unique Porting Code (UPC) that is generated and given to the user, but that now will be only if you are eligible to port your number. There are a few conditions that TRAI has listed.

TRAI Rules and Conditions for MNP

If you are a postpaid user, you will have to clear the outstanding dues of the current telecom network for the issued bill, according to the normal billing cycle.

The active connection of the mobile number has to be for at least 90 days in order to be eligible for porting the number.

If you have already put in a request for the change in ownership of your mobile number, you will not be eligible for portability.

There is some legality added to it, and TRAI says that the portability of the mobile number should not be prohibited by the court of law, but if your number is sub-judice, you won’t be able to port it.

There should not be any pending contractual obligations to be fulfilled by the subscriber as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement.

UPC Availability and Validity

The unique porting code is going to be valid for four days and this is across the country except for the following places – Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and North East. In these mentioned places, the UPC will be available for 30 days.

The porting request will have a charge of Rs. 6.46 as the telecom regulator charges for the porting. The validity of the unique porting code will remain until the mentioned time and the porting request will not be rejected until the validity ends. If you are holding a corporate mobile number, you will have to submit a valid authorization letter issued by the corporate entity for porting a number.

If the mobile number porting has to be done within the same circle, it would take up to 3 days for the process to be completed, but if it is to another circle, it would take about five days.

While some of the rules are now stricter, it still makes the process easier and streamlined, with the proper validity, and the information is better available at the operator offices where you would have to walk in for the new SIM card.