After the ban of one of the most popular games in India – PUBG, a Bangalore based publisher named nCore Games had announced a new game called FAU-G back in September. This game is backed by popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was seen announcing the game on his Social Media handles. Fast forward a few weeks, nCore Games has now released an official trailer of the game on its Twitter handle showcasing the game graphics to give us a brief idea about FAU-G which stands for Fearless and United Guards.

FAU-G Release Date and Trailer

The Bangalore based publisher – nCore Games posted a short 1-minute trailer across several social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and more. The game will be launched in November as per the tweet. The trailer shows the initial gameplay based out of Galwan Valley. It also shows a few character designs and movements giving us an idea about the physics of the game. A soldier can be seen marching his troops for the mission and fighting enemies in martial-arts style with no weapons. As per an interview with Vishal Gondal – Co-founder nCore Games, the FAU-G game will not have any weapons for fighting to keep the experience realistic.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020! Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

FAU-G: What we know so far about it

As the FAU-G game was announced just a few days after the Government’s announcement about the ban on PUBG Mobile for the safety of Indian Citizens, the game initially had received a fair bit of criticism from PUBG Mobile Players across India. Vishal Gondal (Co-Founder of nCore Games) in his interview commented on this backlash by saying that FAU-G was in development months before the PUBG ban was announced. FAU-G game is by no means a clone of PUBG Mobile.

It will be a completely different game that will not just entertain the players but also teach core values, works, and sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers. The game will have a TPP view (Third Person Perspective) and will not feature a Battle Royale mode at launch. The company aims to add the Battle Royale mode later and is currently working on it.

As per the trailer and interviews with Mr. Vishal Gondal, we do get a glimpse of how the game will be. The initial gameplay is focused on Galwan Valley situated at an altitude of 17,000 feet above sea level. It will have both single-player and multiplayer modes to play. We are not sure if the story will be based on the Indo-China War of 1962 in Galwan or even recent conflicts that happened in the same area. As per the announcement, the game will be launched in November but the exact launch date is still not unveiled by the company.