Huawei announced the Freebuds Studio Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation which is the first over-ear wireless headphones by the company. These feature a setup of 8 Omni-directional microphones for ANC. The Freebuds Studio Wireless Headphones were announced by Huawei along with Huawei’s latest smartphone series, the Mate 40. They are equipped with 40mm drivers and offer a low latency mode for gaming.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio Price and Availability

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio is priced at €299 (converts to $353 or Rs. 25,967 approximately) and will be available for sale starting November. Huawei has not specified country-wise availability for these yet. These wireless headphones will be available in two colors – Black and Gold. No exact details are available at this point about the Indian launch but we can expect them to be priced around the Rs. 30,000 mark in India.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio Specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio feature 4-layered 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 4Hz to 48kHz. There is a total of 8 Omni-directional microphones present that work for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Huawei says that these can offer noise cancellation up to 40dB. Huawei also provides an Awareness Mode that uses the same microphones to make the user aware of the surroundings while taking a stroll at the park or various other instances. the ANC also works with calls that use 6 of the 8 available microphones. The other two are then used to transmit your own voice in the call.

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio can be connected to two devices simultaneously and use Bluetooth 5.2 for audio transmission. It uses Huawei’s L2HC wireless audio codec technology that can transmit audio at a rate of 960KBps, although this codec is not widely supported by other devices. These also come with physical and touch-sensitive controls on the right earcup that can be used for playing and passing tracks and additional functionalities. It also supports Wear Detection with IMU Sensors and a pop-up pair feature that works with Huawei phones running on EMUI 10.1.

Huawei claims a battery life of 24 hours without ANC and up to 20 hours with ANC enabled. It is powered by a 410mAh battery that can be charged with the provided USB Type-C port. Huawei says that these headphones can provide a playback time of 8 hours on a 10-minute charge when ANC is disabled. The Huawei FreeBuds Studio weigh around 260 grams and have an overall footprint of 165x150x81.5mm