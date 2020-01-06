Lenovo has unveiled a number of products under the Legion series dedicated to gamers at the CES 2020, and the top of that is the Lenovo Legion Y740S gaming laptop, which the company claims as to their thinnest and lightest Windows 10 gaming laptop yet.

With up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors (coming soon) reaching more than 5 GHz, the Lenovo Legion Y740S has Q-Control allowing users to shift gears with a simple press of their Fn+Q keys. The user can jump into Performance Mode for higher frame rates, down-shift into Quiet Mode for better battery life to watch a movie or stay the course in Balance Mode for day-to-day usage, and there is also the Lenovo Vantage for Gaming to tune the gaming experience with the software support offered here separately.

For the design, the keyboard of the Legion Y740S is made better with a tactile feel, 100 percent anti-ghosting, improved ergonomic key size and responsive switches designed for smoother typing and gameplay.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K IPS screen and 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 500 nits brightness, support for Dolby Vision, and 60Hz refresh rate, and there is a fingerprint reader given in the power button itself for the additional security. To add to the upgraded support for processors, there is 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and to chill down the laptop during intensive gaming, there is an exclusive thermals design with the five-point sensor array and quad fan for four times the cooling.

Available in Iron Grey with a metal finish and illuminated Lenovo Legion Y logo on its cover, the Lenovo Legion Y740S laptop weighs 2kg and offers rear and side ports including Thunderbolt 3 to allow for easier coupling with Lenovo’s first-ever external eGPU companion accessory: the Lenovo Legion BoostStation.

The NVIDIA GeForce or the AMD Radeon graphics are enabled by this BoostStation and this external eGPU has an aluminum build and a cool transparent side panel and it weighs in under 8.5kg.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y740S starts at $1099.99 as a configure-to-order (CTO) offering, and Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU starts at $249.99 as a standalone accessory or option to bundle an NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Both are expected to be available starting in May 2020.