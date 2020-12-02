Mediatek has been a frenzy in releasing powerful 5G chipsets recently, with the launches of Dimensity 700, 1000, the MT8195 chipset for Chromebooks, and more. The company had hinted about releasing a 6nm based 5G chipset with clock speeds of 3GHz and we may just have seen the same now. A chipset named MT6893 has been spotted on AnTuTu, which was seen on Geekbench as well a few days ago. Interestingly, this chip outperforms Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset by a certain margin.

Mediatek MT6893 Benchmarks and Specifications

The Mediatek MT6893 scores 6,22,409 on AnTuTu which is marginally higher than the 6,11,419 score on the Snapdragon 865. The graph below gives us a detailed comparison between CPU, GPU, UI, Memory, and other performances between the two.

As we can see, the difference is not huge, but just enough to dethrone the Snapdragon 865 from the #1 spot in the Android segment. The MT6893 uses an eight-core configuration with four Cortex-A78 cores along with four Cortex-A55 cores, clocked at 3GHz. The GPU here is the Mali G77 with an unknown core count. The benchmarks also mention a 90Hz display, which reflects that the chipset will be able to drive displays with higher refresh rates.

Do note that the above results are not from any leaked or upcoming smartphone, but actually from an unknown testing unit by Mediatek. Uncertainty remains on the first device to feature this newest chipset. The end-performance on retail units from various OEMs will vary from brand to brand, depending on software optimization and various other aspects. One thing’s for sure, that this chipset has great potential and it will be interesting to see how companies utilize this chipset to its roots.

Analyzing the benchmarks, we can confidently say that this is the upcoming flagship chipset by Mediatek, which means that it will also come with 5G capabilities given Mediatek’s rapidly expanding portfolio of 5G mobile processors. We will keep you updated when this new processor debuts on any smartphone, so stay tuned.