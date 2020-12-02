Lenovo announced its new gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 in India at an event in Bengaluru. The new Legion 5 gaming laptop comes with AMD’s Zen 2 architecture based latest Ryzen CPUs along with Nvidia GTX1650ti graphics. It also comes with a 120Hz display along with Lenovo’s latest Legion Coldfront 2.0 thermal management for extended gaming sessions.

Lenovo Legion 5 – Price and Availability

The Lenovo Legion 5 is priced at Rs. 75,990/- for the single storage variant with 256GB of M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive, available in Phantom Black color. It will be sold across all Lenovo Exclusive stores in India, along with Lenovo.com. The company says that the Legion 5 will be available for purchase on online platforms and retail stores very soon.

Lenovo Legion 5 – Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5 features a fully-fledged vented design with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. The display is an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The weight of the laptop is 2.3 kilograms and it comes in a matte finish throughout, with Legion branding on the right side.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is powered by AMD’s Zen 2 architecture-based Ryzen 4600H which is a 6-core CPU. It is coupled with Nvidia GTX1650ti as discrete graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with 256GB of M.2 SSD as the boot drive, along with 1TB of HDD storage on a 5400rpm drive. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Lenovo has added its Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlight support and a hair-trigger accuracy. It also offers various Legion specific features such as Legion Coldfront 2.0 thermal management, Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 for various modes of performance based on productivity based tasks and gaming. Lenovo claims a battery life of 8 hours on the Legion 5 with support for Rapid Charge.

The webcam is placed on the top side of the screen and has a physical shutter, which can be adjusted manually for privacy. It is capable of shooting videos at 720p. The laptop comes with stereo speakers by Harmon Kardon in a 2×2 configuration, with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Lenovo Legion 5 also has plenty of I/O ports for connectivity. Two USB 3.0 ports, Kensington Lock, ethernet port, charging slot, and an HDMI port to the back, one USB-A port on the left along with the microphone. It also has support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for superfast connectivity. The laptop has overall dimensions of 363mm x 259mm x 22/24mm with a weight of 2.3kgs.