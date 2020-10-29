The LG WING and the LG VELVET are two new offerings by the company in the Indian Market. The LG WING is the first smartphone by LG under its Explorer Project that aims at bringing new concept phones to the public. It features a unique 90-degree swivel rotating secondary screen. The primary screen is a 6.8-inch display with a secondary screen of 3.9-inches. The LG VELVET is a 4G variant of the same device that was launched in European markets with 5G. It sports a 6.8-inch display and comes with a model that has a detectable secondary screen.

LG WING and LG VELVET – Price and Availability

The LG WING is priced at Rs. 69,990/- for the only 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The user can choose between two colors – Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky and the device will be available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and several other online stores starting from November 9th.

The LG VELVET is priced at Rs. 36,990/- and the dual-screen combo model is priced at Rs. 49,990/- The device comes in a single storage configuration of 6GB + 128GB and offers two colors – Aurora Silver and New Black. The LG VELVET will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, along with leading online retail stores as well starting from October 30th.

LG WING Specifications and Details

The LG WING has a primary P-OLED display of 6.8-inches with an FHD+ resolution of 2440×1080 pixels. LG calls the primary display as FullVision Display. The secondary swivel screen is a 3.9-inch G-OLED display with a 1240×1080 resolution with an aspect ratio of 1.15:1. The device is power by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 2TB using a micro-SD card.

The LG WING sports triple cameras on its back. The primary camera is a 64MP shooter with an f/1.8 lens with OIS. The secondary camera is a 13MP wide-angle lens with a field-of-vision of 117-degrees and an f/1.9 aperture. The third camera is a 120-degrees ultra-wide Gimbal-Mode camera with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera uses the pop-up mechanism and is a 32MP shooter with an f/1.9 lens.

The LG WING is a 5G enabled device and comes with 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and more for connectivity. The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. The LG WING is IP54 Water and Dust Resistant with MIL-STD 810G compliance. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery that supports 25W Qualcomm Quick Charging 4.0 with the UST Type-C port. The LG WING misses out on a headphone jack and uses USB Type-C Audio instead. It also supports 10W Wireless Charging.

LG VELVET Specification and Details

The LG VELVET has an 8-inch Full HD+ OLED display and runs on Android 10. The display has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The LG VELVET is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in India instead of the Snapdragon 765G that was uses in the European. LG said that they are using the Snapdragon 845 for the LG VELVET in markets where 5G connectivity is still not widespread. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a micro-SD card.

The LG VELVET has triple-rear cameras in design which makes the cameras appear as falling droplets of water. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens, the secondary camera is an 8MP 12–degrees wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens along with a third 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front-facing camera is placed in the U-shaped notch and is a 16MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture. There is no presence of OIS on any of the cameras on the LG VELVET.

The device is only 4G enabled in India along with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and more for connectivity. It is powered by a 4300mAh battery along with a USB Type-C port. The LG VELVET retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and is IP68 Water and Dust resistant. The device comes with stereo speakers and has an overall footprint of 167.2×74.1×7.9mm weighing around 180 grams.