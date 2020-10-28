boAt – the Indian company that established its recognition in the acoustics and accessories segment has now entered the smart bands and fitness bands market with its new boAt Storm fitness smartwatch. This watch features a 1.3-inch display and comes with water resistance. The smartwatch can also track SpO2 which monitors oxygen levels in your blood. The watch also has several sport modes for tracking various activities.

boAt Storm Fitness Smartwatch – Price and Availability

The boAt Storm Fitness Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1999/- and will be available for purchase in two colors – Black and Blue. The fitness smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart starting from 29th October.

boAt Storm Fitness Smartwatch – Specifications

The boAt Storm Fitness Smartwatch has a square-shaped 1.3-inch colored display. The display is covered by flat glass and the body of the watch comes in a traditional watch design. The straps of the device have a standard size and replaceable mounts and can be replaced very easily. The smartwatch offers water resistance up to 5ATM making it ideal for activities like Swimming. It also features active tracking of SpO2 to monitor the oxygen levels in your blood regularly.

The boAt Storm Fitness Smartwatch can be customized with over 100+ personalized and downloadable cloud-based watch faces from the boAt ProGear App. The watch can also track heart rate 24/7 and boAt provides a special feature for women where they can record and predict Menstrual and Ovulation Cycles with the Menstruation Cycle Tracker. The watch also has several modes like running, walking, cycling, hiking, climbing, fitness, treadmill, yoga, and dynamic cycling for efficient tracking and analytics.

The boAt Storm Fitness Smartwatch is powered by a 210mAh battery that can last up to 10 days. The watch comes with a single multi-function button to its right and syncs with your Android or iOS device via Bluetooth using the ProGear app.