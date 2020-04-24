One of the highly famous processors for the mid-range gaming community for smartphone games was the Snapdragon 730G chipset, which took on the MediaTek Helio G90T for its core performance and even the graphics processing. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with that “G” moniker is a chip dedicated to smartphone gaming.

To further explain about the chipset, the Snapdragon 730G comes with the Select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for the best gaming experience, and it brings in about 15% graphics boost over the regular Snapdragon 730 chipset. Not just the enhancement in the graphics performance, there are gaming enhancements such as anti-cheat extensions and jank reducer. The chipset also supports True HDR, and the graphics performance is boosted by Adreno 618 GPU. The CPU clocks at 2.2 GHz and there is Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem for the 4G support that is the highest possible on this chipset.

We had done a comparison of Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 765G for you to understand how different these two chipsets are, and you can also check out all the phones powered by Snapdragon 765G if you want to go a little premium while getting the additional advantage of 5G connectivity.

If you are a smartphone gaming fanatic and are looking for the best smartphones with the Snapdragon 730G chipset, here are the ones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G powered phones

Realme X2

This was one of the best options available for the users at the time of its launch, as the Realme X2 had a Super AMOLED display with the Full HD+ resolution, and with the possibility of offering a good graphic output makes it an obvious choice even right now. The Realme X2 has a 6.4-inch display, and it boasts a quad-camera combination with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. The device also has a 32MP selfie shooter, and there is a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Unlike some of the phones in this price that is keeping a plastic back, the Realme X2 has a Gorilla Glass 5 protected glass on the back, and the display on the front as well has the same protection.

Xiaomi Redmi K30

The Redmi K30 is no different a device when compared to the Realme X2, as the phone also has a larger display with the 6.67-inch screen size but the best part is the 120Hz refresh rate that it has. The camera combination is almost the same on both, with the 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras and on the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The battery capacity on the device is 4500 mAh and there is the support of 27W fast charging on the phone. Even this phone has a glass back with the same Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

POCO X2

POCO’s re-entry into the market after a long time is the phone powered by this gaming chipset. The POCO X2 is a very decent smartphone with the gaming chipset and this phone as well came with similar specs as the Redmi K30, and basically the POCO X2 is the rebranded Redmi K30 but for those who are interested in POCO as the brand did well with the first smartphone that they had launched, this is quite a good choice.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

The Mi Note 10 is a premium smartphone from the company and it comes with everything so good that one would have wanted to see a flagship chipset here but no, you are getting the half-good Snapdragon 730G, and this phone otherwise looks great, has so much to offer in terms of camera and battery. The phone comes with a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, and it has the 108MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 12 MP, f/2.0 telephoto camera, 5 MP f/2.0 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom support, a 20MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera as well.

The phone, as said, has a 5260 mAh battery and it has the support of 30W fast charging. The device also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, and there is a Gorilla Glass 5 protected front and back.

OPPO K5

While the POCO X2 is Redmi K30’s rebrand, the OPPO K5 is exactly the Realme X2. The device has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and it is the Super AMOLED display, and all the other specifications are exactly the same as the Realme X2.

OPPO Reno2

The flagship, or rather a premium smartphone from OPPO is the Reno2, which came with the shark fin rising camera, i.e. a different kind of a mechanism for the popping out of the selfie camera. The phone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, and there is a quad-camera combination with 48 MP, f/1.7 primary camera, 13 MP, f/2.4 camera with the telephoto lens, 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 2MP B/W camera.

The motorized selfie camera has 16MP resolution, and there is a 4000 mAh battery with the 20W fast charging solution.

Samsung Galaxy A71

The Galaxy A71 from Samsung is one of those select gaming smartphones that have a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset as most of the phones have an Exynos chipset. The A71 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display and the back is not a glass. The difference is that the Snapdragon 730G is present only in a few markets while the global markets have the phone powered by Snapdragon 730 regular chipset. On the back of the phone, there is a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro camera. The front houses a 32MP selfie camera as well. The device has a 4500 mAh battery with the 25W adaptive fast charging technology.

Other Phones Powered by Snapdragon 730G