The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform has been known to offer the latest connectivity options with a good performance with the 7nm process technology. The chipset has Adreno 620 GPU support for the graphics processing,

While the flagships are the best in their own way, the Snapdragon 765G is a premium mid-range chipset that has the Kryo 475 CPU and clock speeds of up to 2.4GHz. It also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System for the latest best connectivity. While most of us might wonder that the flagship chipsets are the only ones that are capable of offering 5G connectivity, but the fact is that these chipsets like the Snapdragon 765G are capable of the same while offering a decent performance as well

Check out: Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 730G

In the list below, we highlight the best phones that are all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, in case you are wondering which phones in the market are powered by them, even though it isn’t a given that every phone will support 5G connectivity, as it depends on the market, on the bands supported and a few other factors.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G powered phones

Realme X50 5G

This is the mid-range 5G smartphone from Realme, coming with the 6.57-inch display and Full HD+ resolution, a quad-camera combination including a 64MP primary camera with F/1.8 aperture, 12MP telephoto camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 4200 mAh battery with the 30W fast charging solution. This looked similar to the Realme X2 but with the addition of 5G connectivity and for that, this new chipset was needed.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

The Redmi K30 5G is another great mid-range option to have 5G connectivity, and it comes from a trusted brand that has done so well in the category. Redmi’s K30 5G is powered by Snapdragon 765G and it has a 6.67-inch display with the Full HD+ resolution, HDR 10 support, a camera combination having a 64MP primary camera, 8 MP wide-angle camera, 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera constituting the quad-camera setup. The phone has a higher battery capacity than the Realme X50 5G, and the fast charging support is the same, i.e. 30W fast charging offered on the Redmi K30 5G.

Motorola Edge

The newly announced Motorola Edge smartphone is a beautiful looking device and it is having the support for 5G connectivity with this particular chipset that is capable of the same. The device has a 6.7-inch display with the Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, and the edge display indeed looks good. The Motorola Edge has a 64MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 3D depth TOF sensor as well for the portraits. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery and there is 18W fast charging support given to it, though it could have been better than this.

vivo Z6 5G

This is the first 5G mid-range offering from Vivo. It comes with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6.57-inch Full HD+ display, quad-camera setup which has become quite a common inclusion in most of the phones, and there is a punch-hole towards the front to house the 16MP selfie camera. The device has a 5000 mAh battery with the 44W fast charging solution to charge about 70% of the device in 35 minutes. Some of the features like in-display fingerprint are missing in the device but it is mostly about the connectivity that is the important part of the Vivo Z6 5G.

Oppo Find X2 Lite

OPPO’s Find series has not just the major flagships, but some of the mid-range offerings though even they are complete packages. The Find X2 Lite from the company is one of those good phones, with the 5G connectivity being one of the major features. The OPPO Find X2 Lite has a 6.4-inch display, 1800 x 2400 pixels resolution, a quad-camera setup including a 48MP f/1.7 primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP B/W and 2MP depth camera. A 4025 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support is offered in the device.

Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G

Not just the Find X series but also the Reno series from OPPO is having a 5G phone powered by the Snapdragon 765G. The OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G is a feature-packed device and it has this 7nm chipset powering itself. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, 48MP + 13MP telephoto + 8MP wide + 2MP B/W depth sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera is present on the front of the phone. The Reno 3 Pro 5G has a 4025 mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging.

ZTE nubia Play 5G

ZTE’s Nubia lineup also has a phone powered by the same chipset to particularly get the 5G connectivity support. It’s an AMOLED 6.65-inch display up on the front of the device and it comes with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera. This is quite a heavy phone with 210grams and that is because of the 5100 mAh battery included in it, and the battery can be fast-charged with the 30W speed.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia has not had a lot of smartphones in different categories, but with the 5G smartphone offerings, this company is letting itself behind. Nokia 8.3 5G is a mid-range offering with 5G, and the phone has a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels, and there is a quad-camera combination with 64MP f/1.9 primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera. On the front, there is a 24MP camera. While there is a 4500 mAh battery in the device, it doesn’t have more than 18W fast charging. Given its build quality, the phone weighs 220 grams.

Realme X50m 5G

Realme just launched the X50m 5G on April 23rd, and the device is similar to a few others. It comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display and the 120Hz refresh rate. The options available are 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The camera combination available on this phone includes a 48MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera. On the front is a Sony IMX471 sensor with 16MP resolution. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device, and the device has a 4200 mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite 5G also is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and it is coming with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with AMOLED display. As for the camera combination, there is a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultrawide camera, 5MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. The device comes with a 4160 mAh battery and there is a 20W fast charging available for it.

Other phones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G